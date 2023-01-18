CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning near the top of the Cajon Pass.

It happened just before 6:00 am, on the northbound I -15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road, and involved a white 2009 Mazda 6.

The male driver of the small sedan pulled to the right shoulder and was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Firefighters confirmed the vehicle was fully engulfed and shortly after the fire was knocked down. The no. 5 lane was temporarily blocked.

No injuries were reported and the owner requested a personal tow for his vehicle.

