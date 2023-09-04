Car briefly blocks fast lane on SB 15 freeway after crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle crash caused a slowdown Labor Day Monday on the 15 freeway.

The crash involved a white Ford sedan and a black Prius, and happened about a mile north of the Main Street off-ramp of the southbound Interstate 15 at about 1:22 p.m., September 4, 2023.

AMR, San Bernardino County Fire, and the California Highway Patrol responded to scene and located the Ford blocking the fast lane, and the Prius on the right shoulder.

No serious injuries were reported, and as of 1:55 p.m, CHP officials were able to push the Ford to the right shoulder.

Traffic was heavy in the area for over half an hour as a result of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station- is investigating the collision.

