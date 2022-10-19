Candlelight vigil planned for 16-year-old found murdered near a preschool in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Loved ones of a 16-year-old Apple Valley teen that was found murdered near a preschool Tuesday morning are planning a candlelight vigil.

It happened at about 9:00 am, on October 18, 2022, in the area of the 13500 block of Navajo Road, behind the Head Start building and across the street from the Apple Valley skate park.

Sheriff’s officials said they responded to reports of a man-down call and when they arrived they found Robert Schmidt Jr. had suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of now, sheriff’s officials said no suspect had been identified and further information would be released when available.

Alechia Treece told VVNG that her cousin Robert was a really good-loving kid. “He wasn’t a troublemaker, everyone absolutely loved him, he was loved by everyone he knew, and we all loved him just as much. We don’t understand who and or why,” stated a heartbroken Alechia.

The candlelight vigil for Robert is planned for Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 6:00 pm. Those attending are encouraged to meet/park in the empty dirt lot across the street from 13540 Navajo Road.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.