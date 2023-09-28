Candlelight vigil in honor of Aiden Ortiz planned for October 2nd at Hook Park in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The community is invited to attend a candlelight vigil in honor of 12-year-old Aiden Ortiz on October 2, 2023 at Hook Community Park in Victorville.

The Victorville Ribbons Little League and Victorville Youth Soccer League (VYSL) are holding the vigil to help support the Hardy-Ortiz family. Beginning at 5:00 pm, people can enjoy carne asada tacos and nachos with all of the proceeds going to Aiden’s family.

“This young man made a huge impression on every life he touched, and continues to do so as he flies high above. Let us come together as a community and family to mourn together and send our best love, prayers, and vibes to his family,” stated the Victorville Ribbons Little League.

According to Coach Rodney McNealy, Aiden has been a part of the league since Tball and made a name for himself in the Majors Division where he played for the Rockies last spring.

Coach McNealy created a Gofundme account for Aiden and in just two days people have donated over $25,000, only $5k short of the original goal.

“We ask you for your prayers for the Hardy family, and ask if you can donate anything to this heartbroken family we would appreciate it,” stated McNealy. Donations to the gofundme account can be made via the following link: Aiden Ortiz

The VYSL said they will be honoring Aiden this weekend with a moment of silence before each game.

“As you may have heard our VYSL Family suffered a terrible loss on Monday. Coach Alex Hardy and his wife, our U10 coordinator, Allyssa lost their dear son Aiden in a horrible accident while on his way to school. Aiden and his family have been a part of the VYSL family for years and we are saddened beyond belief that this sweet boy is no longer with us. Also Alex & Aiden’s team plays at 9 am, so at 8:30 on the U14 field we will be doing a balloon release. The league will be providing white balloons for both teams. We’d love for you to show the family some love and come release your balloons with us. There will be poster boards up at the snack bar for everyone to stop by and leave a message for the Hardy Family.” Victorville Youth Soccer League

Aiden was a 6th-grade student at Melva Davis Academy of Excellence in the Adelanto Elementary School District.

At about 7:10 am, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Aiden was on the way to his bus stop when he was struck by a Chevy Cruz on Seneca Road near Jonathan Street. An off-duty nurse was one of the first to perform CPR on little Aiden, however, he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

AESD Superintendent Michael Krause said they will be working with the City of Adelanto to assess all of the bus stops, crosswalks, and street signage in the coming days.

Related Articles:

Child hit, killed by car near bus stop in Adelanto on Seneca Road

Two Adelanto students killed in separate vehicle crashes

Copy URL URL Copied