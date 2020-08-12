All News
Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for grand theft earlier this year.
On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the female in the surveillance photos entered The Mall of Victor Valley at approximately 7:35 AM.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “she was seen on multiple surveillance cameras looking over counters and entering kiosks that were not open yet. She cut the cables to several credit card machines/readers and placed the machines into her large black bag, before exiting the mall.”
The suspect is described as 20-25 years of age, brown hair with blonde highlights, possibly missing bottom teeth. The female got into the passenger side of a waiting 2006 to 2007 gold Honda Accord, being driven by a White or Hispanic male adult.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Gomez at the Victorville Police Station 760-241-2911.
