Calvary Chapel in Hesperia vandalized
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are seeking information to identify the suspects involved in the vandalism at Calvary Chapel in Hesperia.
Sometime between July 7, 2020 at 5:20 p.m. and July 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., unknown suspect(s) caused extensive damage to Calvary Chapel of the High Desert located on the corner of Eucalyptus Street and Oakwood Avenue.
The suspect(s) broke various windows and doors to the church, as well as causing damage to the irrigation system, outdoor fountain, outdoor electrical outlets and planters.
The damages amounted to approximately $3,500.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau or if they wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
