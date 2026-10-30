Caltrans Truck Rollover Leaves Two Seriously Injured, Closes Highway 18 Near Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two occupants sustained major injuries in a rollover crash involving a Caltrans truck on Highway 18 between Lucerne Valley and Big Bear on Friday.
The crash was reported at approximately 8:12 a.m. on October 30, 2026, several miles from the Mitsubishi Cement plant.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, one occupant was trapped inside the vehicle with a major head laceration and was reported to be awake and breathing. The second occupant also suffered a head laceration and was reported to be awake and breathing.
Firefighters were requested to expedite their response due to the reported injuries.
Medics at the scene were able to remove the passenger from the vehicle, and San Bernardino County Fire requested two medical helicopters to transport the injured occupants.
CHP’s Arrowhead office announced that Highway 18 was closed in both directions at mile marker 64.00 due to a major traffic crash involving hazardous materials and serious injuries.
The type of hazardous material involved was not specified in the information provided.
According to a written statement from CHP’s Arrowhead office, the closure was expected to remain in place for an unknown duration. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes and plan accordingly.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
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