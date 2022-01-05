Caltrans starts improvements on I-15 between Hesperia and Victorville

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Caltrans District 8 has started work on a $122 million project on Interstate 15 near Hesperia this week to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of lanes and ramps.

The project stretches from Oak Hills Road in Hesperia to Bear Valley Road in Victorville. The project will also upgrade the drainage systems along I-15 in San Bernardino County.

Crews will be striping and placing K-rail along the freeway through Saturday of this week on the northbound lanes from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. each day. Plan for delays, and take alternate routes if possible.

