Caltrans Announces Upcoming Culverts Rehabilitation Project on I-15 in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced that contractor crews will soon commence a substantial improvement project aimed at rehabilitating culverts on Interstate 15 (I-15) in the Cajon Pass area.

This crucial project, funded by Senate Bill (SB) 1, represents a significant investment in upgrading the region’s aging infrastructure.

The Culverts Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 29, 2024, with construction activities carried out during nighttime hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lane closures will be necessary to facilitate the work, impacting both Northbound (NB) and Southbound (SB) lanes of I-15.

From Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2, 2024, two lanes will be closed starting at Oakie Flats Rd and extending to Cleghorn Rd. Motorists should expect these closures nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the specified period.

To ensure public safety and minimize inconvenience, signage will be posted around the work zones. Despite these efforts, drivers may experience traffic delays during the hours of operation and are encouraged to reduce their speed when approaching and passing through the construction areas.

Caltrans anticipates completing the culvert rehabilitation by September 2024. However, the construction schedule may be subject to changes due to weather conditions or material availability.

The department expresses its appreciation for the public’s patience and cooperation as it works to improve the safety and reliability of the state’s infrastructure.





(Scroll Down To Comment)