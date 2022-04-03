Caltrans announces plans to extend deceleration lane on the SB I-15 to SR 138 off-ramp in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif, (VVNG.com) — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced plans to extend the deceleration lane on the southbound I-15 off-ramp to Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass.

Caltrans said the project was awarded to Security Paving Inc., of Ontario, and work on the $4.2 million dollar project will begin soon.

Crews will be working from 0.1 miles north of the I-15/SR-138 separation on the southbound I-15.

Motorists should expect lane and ramp closures approaching and within the construction zone with possible detours to be determined.

The project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2022.

Remember to reduce your speed in and surrounding the work zone. Be advised, that the weather may affect this operation.

