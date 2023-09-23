Caltrans announces 10-day offramp closure, 5-day connector closure as I-15 freeway work continues

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The California Department of Transportation announced a 10-day ramp closure and a 5-day connector closure.

The closure is part of a project to rehabilitate 59 miles of lanes, ramps, and drainage systems on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.

The project spans from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

This next phase of work will require the closure of the northbound Main Street off-ramp for a period of 10 days, between September 27 to October 7th.

US Highway 395 and I-15 Connector will close from September 25th through September 30th. Caltrans will place signage displaying alternate routes.

(The map above shows the stretch freeway that is being rehabilitated.)

Evening and overnight commuters may experience intermittent delays as alternating road closures will be in place on both sides of the freeway.

The northbound I-15 from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road will experience alternating lane closures, possibly bringing lanes down to one between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The Southbound I-15 from Bear Valley Road to Oak Hill Road will also experience alternating lane closures from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Caltrans says a traffic swap will be in place North of the US 395 on the I-15, and that drivers should exercise caution and reduce speed when approaching and driving through the construction zones.

“The NB traffic, just north of the US 395, is detoured into the median to enable crews to remove and replace concrete,” according to Caltrans, adding that work trucks may be entering and exiting from the center median.

All on / off ramps are subject to intermittent closures for crew safety and related roadwork.

In the event of rain – NB and SB lanes #1 and #2 will close due to potential flooding.

To avoid delays, use State Route 138 to State Route 18 in Phelan, back to I-15 as a detour.

