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California’s Free Fishing Day Returns Saturday, Sept. 5, No License Required

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:31 am | Sep. 04, 2026 Updated 12:13 pm | Sep. 04, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley residents looking for an excuse to grab a fishing pole and spend some time outdoors can fish without purchasing a sport fishing license this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, during California’s second and final Free Fishing Day of the year.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days annually to encourage people to give fishing a try. The first was held July 4, with Saturday marking the final opportunity of 2026.

While a sport fishing license is not required Saturday, anglers should know that California’s other fishing regulations remain in effect. That includes bag and size limits, gear restrictions, fishing hours, stream closures and applicable report card requirements.

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Anglers must still have the appropriate report card when fishing for steelhead, sturgeon, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River systems, according to CDFW.

The free fishing opportunity may be especially useful for parents introducing their children to fishing, adults who have never tried the sport, or former anglers interested in picking up a fishing pole again without purchasing a license for the day.

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California normally requires anglers age 16 or older to have a valid sport fishing license when taking fish, mollusks, invertebrates, amphibians or reptiles in inland or ocean waters. Saturday’s Free Fishing Day provides an exception to the sport fishing license requirement, but not the state’s other fishing rules.

For Victor Valley residents planning to take advantage of Free Fishing Day, several familiar fishing destinations are in and around the High Desert, including Mojave Narrows Regional Park in Victorville and Silverwood Lake in Hesperia.

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Anglers should check the rules, access requirements and any applicable fees for their chosen fishing location before heading out. Free Fishing Day waives California’s sport fishing license requirement, but other fishing regulations and site-specific requirements may still apply.

For complete information about California’s Free Fishing Days and applicable regulations, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Days webpage.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:31 am | Sep. 04, 2026 Updated 12:13 pm | Sep. 04, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

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