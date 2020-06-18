Californians must wear face masks in public under new statewide order

CALIFORNIA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that Californians are now REQUIRED to wear face coverings while in public spaces considered to be “high-risk”.

Below is a list of potential high-risk situations according to the state’s guidance for the use of face coverings issued on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not

limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or

dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank

taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle

Interacting in-person with any member of the public;

Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time;

Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale

or distribution to others;

stairways, elevators, and parking facilities;

members of the person’s own household or residence) are present

when unable to physically distance.

Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi,

or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present.

When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly

recommended.

6 feet from persons who are not members of the same household or

residence is not feasible.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing a face covering:

Persons age two years or under. These very young children must not wear

a face covering because of the risk of suffocation.

that prevents wearing a face covering. This includes persons with a

medical condition for whom wearing a face covering could obstruct

breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to

remove a face covering without assistance.

is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for

communication.

person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal

regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided that

they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from persons

who are not members of the same household or residence.

swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with

household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of

at least six feet from others.

Persons who are incarcerated. Prisons and jails, as part of their mitigation plans, will have specific guidance on the wearing of face coverings or masks for both inmates and staff.

Persons exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it.

What is a cloth face covering?

A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be

secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower

face. It can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A

cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be

improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels.

How well do cloth face coverings work to prevent spread of COVID-19?

There is scientific evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the

public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Their primary

role is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone

speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but

feels well. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing,

washing hands, and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when

combined with these primary interventions.

When should I wear a cloth face covering?

You should wear face coverings when in public places, particularly when those

locations are indoors or in other areas where physical distancing is not possible

How should I care for a cloth face covering?

It’s a good idea to wash your cloth face covering frequently, ideally after each

use, or at least daily. Have a bag or bin to keep cloth face coverings in until they

can be laundered with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If

you must re-wear your cloth face covering before washing, wash your hands

immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face. Discard

cloth face coverings that:

• No longer cover the nose and mouth

• Have stretched out or damaged ties or straps

• Cannot stay on the face

• Have holes or tears in the fabric

