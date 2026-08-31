California Regulators Fine Dickey’s Barbecue Pit $36,800 Over Franchise Disclosures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — California regulators have ordered Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. to pay $36,800 in penalties after finding the company failed to disclose 16 former California franchisees in documents submitted to the state.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced the enforcement action against the Texas-based company, also known as Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc., for violations of the California Franchise Investment Law.

According to the DFPI, Dickey’s disclosed 20 former California franchisees in its 2024-2025 Franchise Disclosure Document, but regulators determined 36 should have been listed.

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The consent order provides additional details about the discrepancy, stating that Dickey’s failed to disclose 16 former California franchisees “due to clerical errors.”

The department determined the omissions resulted in 16 violations of California Corporations Code section 31200.

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Dickey’s Barbecue Pit operates as a franchised restaurant chain specializing in barbecue-style meats and other food products. Individual entrepreneurs enter agreements with the company to operate franchise locations.

According to the consent order, Dickey’s is a Texas corporation and was registered with the DFPI from 2012 through 2017 to lawfully offer and sell franchises in California. From 2018 onward, the company filed exemption notices under California law that exempted it from the franchise registration requirement.

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California law requires franchisors to disclose certain material information intended to give prospective franchisees facts they can use when deciding whether to purchase a franchise.

Federal franchise rules also require franchisors to identify franchisees whose outlets were terminated, canceled, not renewed or otherwise voluntarily or involuntarily stopped doing business under a franchise agreement during the applicable reporting period.

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The DFPI considers information concerning those former franchisees material to reports, applications, filings and notices submitted to the department.

The department conducted Franchise Investment Law compliance examinations involving Dickey’s in approximately November 2023 and March 2026. Regulators requested documents including the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisee termination notices and franchise agreements.

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Dickey’s responded to the examination requests in February 2024 and March 2026 by providing the requested documents, according to the consent order.

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Among those records was Dickey’s 2024-2025 Franchise Disclosure Document, which listed 20 former California franchisees in Item 20, Exhibit O.

Regulators determined the disclosure should have identified 36 former franchisees, meaning 16 were omitted.

The consent order states Dickey’s violated the applicable federal franchise disclosure rule and California Corporations Code section 31200 by failing to disclose the true number of former franchisees in its examination response reports.

The DFPI’s written statement announcing the enforcement action said the discrepancy misrepresented the performance of the franchise business model and could mislead prospective small business owners evaluating an investment.

“California is making clear to companies: follow the law or face the consequences,” said DFPI Commissioner KC Mohseni. “Companies must be truthful and transparent—there is no room for deceptive practices that harm consumers and small business owners.”

Under the consent order, Dickey’s agreed to desist and refrain from further violations of Corporations Code section 31200 and other provisions of the Franchise Investment Law.

The company was also ordered to pay $36,800 in administrative penalties for the 16 violations. Payment is due within 15 days after the consent order becomes effective.

The order states that failure to pay the penalty on time constitutes a material breach of the agreement.

As part of the consent order, Dickey’s waived its rights to hearings, reconsideration, appeal and other review that could otherwise be available under the Franchise Investment Law, Administrative Procedure Act, Code of Civil Procedure or other provisions of law.

The agreement states that Dickey’s entered into the consent order voluntarily and without coercion.

If Dickey’s fails to comply with the desist and refrain order, the commissioner may pursue additional remedies, including summarily suspending, revoking or denying the company’s Franchise Investment Law registration, if applicable.

The DFPI also reserved the right to pursue future actions against Dickey’s or its partners, owners, officers, shareholders, directors, employees or successors for unknown violations of laws under the commissioner’s jurisdiction.

The order further states it may be revoked and the commissioner may pursue available legal remedies if regulators discover that Dickey’s knowingly or willfully withheld or misrepresented information used and relied upon in reaching the agreement.

Nothing in the consent order prevents the DFPI from assisting other city, county, state or federal government agencies with administrative, civil or criminal actions involving Dickey’s or other people based on activities related to the matter or otherwise.

The consent order was dated June 1, 2026, and includes signature sections for DFPI Commissioner Khalil Mohseni, through Deputy Commissioner Colleen Monahan, and Dickey’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel Jeffrey Gruber.

The DFPI said it is working to strengthen oversight of the franchise market and expects to develop additional guidance and evaluate whether existing rules should be updated.

The agency also said future enforcement actions are expected to include remedies that directly assist small business owners harmed by unlawful practices.

The DFPI accepts complaints from operators of franchised businesses who experience problems in franchise markets.

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