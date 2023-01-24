15 freeway
California Highway Patrol responds to crash on 15 Freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single-crash Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place on Jan. 24, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway at the US Highway 395 offramp.
The CHP logs reported the 4-door gray Lexus caused property damage, however, no injuries were reported to the driver.
A CHP officer from the Victorville Station remained at the scene for the investigation, and for the safety of the driver until a tow truck arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle.
Traffic was not affected as a result of the crash. No further information was available.
