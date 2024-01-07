California Highway Patrol Investigates Second Hit-and-Run Crash on Interstate 15 in Hesperia

Advertisement

HESPERIA, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is currently investigating a second hit-and-run incident that occurred on Sunday in Hesperia on the southbound Interstate 15.

The 4-vehicle crash, which took place just north of Main Street at 2:11 p.m. on January 7, 2024, resulted in a significant traffic disruption.

According to CHP logs, a distressed female motorist reported her involvement in the collision, stating that her white Kia K5 was located in the center divider.

The crash involved a green Ford Escape and a white Toyota sedan, causing the vehicles to obstruct the left lane and leading to a substantial traffic backlog.

Hugo Valdez – VVNG

The CHP was compelled to implement a traffic break in order to facilitate the arrival of emergency personnel at the scene, temporarily shutting down the freeway for approximately 10 minutes.

Assistance from a helicopter was engaged to search for a black pickup truck that fled the scene, but the truck remains at large.

Subsequent CHP logs at 2:37 p.m. indicated that all vehicles had been moved to the shoulder, with at least one vehicle ending up in a ravine adjacent to the freeway.

This incident follows a prior hit-and-run crash, as reported by VVNG, where a motorcycle rider sustained road rash injuries after a collision with a white Toyota sedan on the southbound Interstate 15, just south of Ranchero Road on the same day.

The rider was thrown from the bike and subsequently hospitalized, and the responsible sedan fled the scene.

The CHP is currently investigating both these incidents.

Additionally, a wind advisory issued for the I-15 Freeway extending from Main Street in Hesperia to Halloran Summit Road is in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This serves as a crucial reminder of the imperative nature of remaining at the scene of an accident and providing aid to those in need, as investigations into both incidents continue.

