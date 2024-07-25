California Governor Issues Order to Remove Homeless Encampments

CALIFORNIA (VVNG.com) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order aimed at addressing the issue of homeless encampments across the state.

The order directs state agencies to assist in the removal of tents and makeshift shelters that are commonly found along freeways, in shopping center parking lots, and in city parks.

However, the decision to remove these encampments will ultimately be made by local authorities.

This action comes after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping in public spaces. The ruling has been significant for cities seeking to manage the complexities associated with increasing homelessness and public health concerns.

Governor Newsom has emphasized the importance of tackling homelessness throughout his time in office. Earlier this year, he supported a ballot measure to enable the state to borrow nearly $6.4 billion for the construction of 4,350 housing units.

An estimated 653,100 people were experiencing homelessness nationwide – a jump of around 12% since 2022, according to the report.

The governor’s order comes amid discussions on homelessness in California, especially as Vice President Kamala Harris, who has previously served in various roles in the state, announced her presidential campaign following President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection.

Local governments now have the tools they need to address the decades-long issue of homelessness. Today, we are issuing an executive order that directs state agencies & urges locals to address encampments while connecting those living in them to housing & supportive services.





