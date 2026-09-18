California Gas Average Climbs To $6.09 As Diesel Reaches Record $8.35

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Drivers searching for cheaper gas in the Victor Valley may want to compare prices before filling up, with checks conducted Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, showing differences between stations in Victorville and Hesperia as California’s statewide average climbed above $6 per gallon.

VVNG reviewed current GasBuddy listings and checked prices in person at two Victorville gas stations at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

At Costco in Victorville, regular gasoline was $5.599 per gallon, while premium was $6.099 per gallon.

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At Berri Brothers on Palmdale Road in Victorville, regular gasoline was $5.69 per gallon when paying cash and $5.79 with credit or debit.

Plus gasoline was $5.89 cash or $5.99 credit or debit, while premium was $6.09 cash or $6.19 credit or debit. Biodiesel B20 was listed at $8.09 cash or $8.19 with credit or debit.

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That means a driver purchasing regular gasoline at Berri Brothers could save 10 cents per gallon by paying cash instead of using a credit or debit card.

Another Victorville station showed an even lower price online Thursday. GasBuddy listed regular gasoline at $5.35 per gallon at Elite Gas & Mart, located at 15322 Village Drive. Midgrade was listed at $5.55, premium at $5.75 and diesel at $7.59.

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In Hesperia, two Fastrip locations were each listed at $5.49 per gallon for regular gasoline.

The Fastrip at 17223 Main St. showed regular at $5.49, midgrade at $5.69, premium at $5.89 and diesel at $7.87 per gallon. The Fastrip at 16117 Main St. showed the same prices, including regular at $5.49 per gallon.

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Both Hesperia Fastrip listings indicated the prices had been reported by the station owner about two hours before VVNG reviewed them.

For comparison, filling a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline would cost approximately $80.25 at $5.35 per gallon, $82.35 at $5.49, $83.99 at Costco’s $5.599 price, and $85.35 at Berri Brothers’ $5.69 cash price. Paying the $5.79 credit or debit price at Berri Brothers would bring the same 15-gallon fill-up to $86.85.

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The local prices come as California’s statewide average remains significantly higher than the national average.

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According to AAA data for Sept. 17, the average price of regular gasoline in California was $6.0851 per gallon, compared with a national average of $4.4386 per gallon. California’s average was about $1.65 per gallon higher.

California’s average has also risen considerably in recent weeks. AAA listed the state’s regular gasoline average at $6.0851 Thursday, up from $6.0440 the previous day, $5.8992 one week ago and $5.5768 one month ago. A year ago, the statewide average was $4.6563 per gallon.

That means the average price of regular gasoline in California was about $1.43 per gallon higher Thursday than it was one year earlier.

The increases extend beyond regular gasoline. AAA reported California’s current average at $6.3086 for mid-grade, $6.5047 for premium and $8.3496 for diesel.

California Average Gas Prices

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $6.0851 $6.3086 $6.5047 $8.3496 Yesterday Avg. $6.0440 $6.2680 $6.4634 $8.2668 Week Ago Avg. $5.8992 $6.1271 $6.3243 $7.9114 Month Ago Avg. $5.5768 $5.8022 $5.9989 $6.9505 Year Ago Avg. $4.6563 $4.8918 $5.0710 $5.1697

AAA’s data also shows California’s diesel average reached $8.3496 per gallon on Sept. 17, the highest recorded average listed in the data provided to VVNG.

For comparison, AAA lists California’s highest recorded average for regular unleaded at $6.4375 per gallon, set on June 14, 2022. Thursday’s $6.0851 statewide regular average remained about 35 cents below that record.

Highest Recorded California Average Price

Fuel Record Average Date Regular Unleaded $6.4375 June 14, 2022 Diesel $8.3496 Sept. 17, 2026

AAA’s county retail price map placed San Bernardino County in the $5.9530 to $6.0300 per gallon range on Sept. 17. AAA said county average gas prices are updated daily to reflect changes in price.

The individual Victorville and Hesperia regular gasoline prices reviewed by VVNG were below California’s $6.0851 statewide average, although prices vary by station and can change throughout the day.

The comparison also showed why motorists should check individual station prices rather than relying solely on prices displayed on a regional map. Some GasBuddy prices changed when VVNG opened individual station listings to view the latest reported price.

Gas prices can change throughout the day, and online listings may be reported by station owners or users. Motorists should verify the current price before making a special trip to purchase fuel.

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