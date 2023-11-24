California DMV Opens New Commercial Drive Test Center in Salinas

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the opening of a new commercial drive test center (CDTC) in Salinas to provide commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants with another site to take commercial drive tests.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that it has opened a new commercial drive test center (CDTC) in Salinas at 838 Vertin Ave., giving commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants another location for commercial drive testing.

The new site consists of three modernized CDL skills test pads, allowing for multiple tests to be conducted simultaneously.

“This new site in Salinas will better serve commercial drivers and help keep California’s economy moving,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This is the latest example of the DMV providing improved services to our customers throughout California.”

The DMV’s Salinas office, at 260 E. Laurel Drive, remains open and provides all services aside from commercial drive tests, which require a bigger testing footprint.

The new test site is one of many recent upgrades made by the DMV to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test, renew a current license and get on the road quickly.

Copy URL URL Copied