California Climate Credit will help reduce utility bills in April

CALIFORNIA (VVNG.com) — Southern California Edison and Southwest Gas customers can expect to see a “California Climate Credit” on April’s utility bill.

“This credit may help offset energy costs from higher usage as Californians have stayed at home during the recent month in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” stated SCE officials.

The California Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change.

For SWG customers the 2020 CA Climate Credit is $26.54 and for SCE customers about $37.00.

If you’re having trouble paying your electric bill and want to learn more about resources to help you and your household, please visit www.sce.com/disastersupport.