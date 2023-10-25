Cal-Trans truck overturned after a crash on Caliente Road in Oak Hills, driver airlifted

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Cal-Trans employee was airlifted to a trauma center after he was critically injured in a crash.

It happened at about 12:57 a.m., on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, on Caliente Road, south of Ranchero Road in Oak Hills.

Victorville California Highway Patrol Officer Jesus Rodriguez said the Cal-Trans driver was northbound on Caliente Road. After entering the northbound dirt shoulder, the driver over-corrected to the left and overturned.

Rodriguez said the driver sustained major injuries and was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation into the collision.

