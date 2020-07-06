Cafe Rio in Victorville shutters amid COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill in Victorville shuttered its doors on Monday, July 6, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers that were signed up as part of the chains loyalty program received an email with the following message:

We would like to inform you that unfortunately, we have closed our Victorville Cafe Rio location. We want to thank you for your loyalty and let you know that although this location has closed, we are continuing to expand. Please visit our website to find our new and existing locations near you. Thank you again for your loyalty. *CAFE RIO

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in Victorville’s Restaurant Row in October of 2017.

The company has not responded to an email from VVNG asking what prompted them to close the location.

