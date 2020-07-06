All News
Cafe Rio in Victorville shutters amid COVID-19
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill in Victorville shuttered its doors on Monday, July 6, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers that were signed up as part of the chains loyalty program received an email with the following message:
We would like to inform you that unfortunately, we have closed our Victorville Cafe Rio location. We want to thank you for your loyalty and let you know that although this location has closed, we are continuing to expand. Please visit our website to find our new and existing locations near you. Thank you again for your loyalty.*CAFE RIO
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in Victorville’s Restaurant Row in October of 2017.
The company has not responded to an email from VVNG asking what prompted them to close the location.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Man arrested after firing gun into air on 4th of July in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Moreno Valley man was arrested on the 4th of July after he allegedly fired a...
Murder investigation after man shot outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man allegedly enrolling people for government phones was shot and killed outside the Harbor Freight...
Cafe Rio in Victorville shutters amid COVID-19
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill in Victorville shuttered its doors on Monday, July 6, 2020, amid...
Man found dead inside SUV in Wells Fargo parking lot
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside an SUV parked in the Wells Fargo parking lot in...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Victorville home
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a 56-year-old man was found dead inside a Victorville...
Trending
-
All News3 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News2 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News3 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News3 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified