CA reopens June 15 largely returning to pre-COVID norms

San Bernardino County, along with the rest of the state, will fully reopen its economy on June 15 — eliminating various restrictions and saying farewell to the color-coded county tier system we've been living under for the past several months.

Beginning next Tuesday, everyday life here will largely return to pre-COVID norms.

Restaurants, bars, retail stores, theaters, hotels and entertainment centers may return to usual operations — meaning no capacity limitations and no requirements for social distancing.

All of California’s restrictions on travel outside the state will be lifted, and the state says it is not considering creating a vaccine passport.

“This is a day we’ve all been waiting for,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “While we have been through one of the most challenging periods in our County’s history, I’m very proud of the way we’ve pulled together as a community — with everyone from hospital workers and grocery clerks to local business owners working together to protect each other and overcome this pandemic.”

The question of masks

On June 15, California will align with the revised mask guidelines recently announced by the CDC. This states: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

This means while fully vaccinated individuals won’t need to wear face coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings, they will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, airports and transportation stations. Other places where vaccinated people will still need to wear masks, include health care settings, prisons, homeless shelters and schools. In addition, private businesses may choose to continue requiring facial coverings.

And of course, anyone is free to wear a mask anytime they’d like, especially when around children and others who are vulnerable or not yet eligible for vaccination.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals will still be required to wear facial coverings outside of their home. Unvaccinated Californians, can only take off their masks in public when they’re outside and can maintain 6 feet of distance with others.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, is still mulling what the masking rules will be for workplaces in the state starting on Tuesday.

Also, what the state deems “mega events” — outdoor live events attended by more than 10,000 people and indoor events with 5,000 or more attendees — still face some restrictions. Those attending indoor events must either be vaccinated or have recently achieved a negative COVID-19 test. The same guidelines are recommended (though not mandated) for outdoor events. Businesses and venue operators may require proof or self-attestation at point of registration, during ticket purchase or on the day of the event prior to entry into the venue. The mega event requirements will remain in place until October 1.

The County continues to operate 14 ongoing stationary vaccination clinics that are open (unless noted otherwise below) Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites accept walk-ins. Anyone can pre-register for their visit by visiting MyTurn.CA.gov. Every clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+ with a parent or guardian present with minors).

Victorville, Hook Community Center (14973 Joshua St.)

