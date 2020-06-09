CA prepares for Schools, Gyms, Bars, and other businesses to reopen on Friday

CALIFORNIA — California will allow schools, campgrounds, RV parks, bars, gyms and other sectors to begin reopening this Friday, June 12.

These are among several new businesses and activities the State Department of Public Health on Friday announced can reopen in those counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness.

The state on Friday issued new guidance documents for these new sectors, giving each business or activity adequate time to create reopening plans. The following are the sectors that will be allowed to reopen next Friday:

Bars and wineries https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-restaurants-bars.pdf

Family entertainment centers https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf

Museums, galleries and zoos https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-zoos-museums.pdf

Fitness facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf

Campgrounds https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-campgrounds.pdf

Hotels https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hotels-lodging-rentals.pdf

Satellite wagering facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-cardrooms-racetracks.pdf

Critical to the success of reopening all our businesses is a strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

This specifically means using the State guidance documents to create an operational plan that strives to keep both employees and patrons safe, by requiring face coverings around strangers, safe distancing and frequent hand washing. A surge in cases or hospitalization may prompt the State to reverse course on reopenings.

Latest COVID-19 Stats:

6,247 Confirmed Cases (up 2.2% from the previous day)

221 Deaths (up 0% from the previous day)

76,643 Tested (up 4.7% from the previous day)

For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.