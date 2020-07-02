CA bars, dining rooms, and other businesses ordered to close amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The governor imposed the restrictions on indoor activities in advance of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Over the past 14 days the state has seen a 51 percent increase in hospitalizations and a 47 percent increase in ICU admissions.

The state has ordered the closing of indoor operations for bars, restaurants; movie theaters; family entertainment centers; wineries, breweries and tasting rooms; card rooms; zoos, and museums in all 19 counties.

CALIFORNIA — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, positive test rates, and hospitalizations throughout California, Governor Newsom today directed bars, restaurants, theaters, museums, and more, to close their indoor operations.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, after which the state will reevaluate the situation.

As we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend, California is recommending that counties with mandatory closures cancel firework shows, and is reminding all Californians that they should not gather with people they do not live with and avoid crowds. Additionally, all parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will be closed for the upcoming weekend. In counties that close local beaches, the State will follow suit and close state beaches. Other state parks will remain open, with measures in place to reduce visitation and limit overcrowding.

“California is seeing the virus spreading at alarming rates in many parts of the state, and we are taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus in those areas,” said Governor Newsom. “We bent the curve in the state of California once, and we will bend the curve again. But we’re going to have to be tougher, and that’s why we are taking this action today.”

Newsom and other public health officials have largely attributed the recent spike in cases to people ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. The governor also expressed concerns about gatherings of friends and extended families during the Independence Day weekend, urging people to limit such gatherings to those who share a household.

“Your Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of new restrictions, and while we’re disappointed in the mandate, it’s not entirely surprising based on our County’s spike in cases and hospitalizations,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We simply have to do better in the fight against this virus. It is still not the time to get together with friends and extended families. And wearing masks while in public really has to become second nature.”

Latest Stats

12,746 Confirmed Cases (up 1.6% from the previous day)

258 Deaths (up 2.0% from the previous day)

146,306 Tested (up 4.7% from the previous day)



