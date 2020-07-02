All News
CA bars, dining rooms, and other businesses ordered to close amid surge in COVID-19 cases
- The governor imposed the restrictions on indoor activities in advance of the July 4 holiday weekend.
- Over the past 14 days the state has seen a 51 percent increase in hospitalizations and a 47 percent increase in ICU admissions.
- The state has ordered the closing of indoor operations for bars, restaurants; movie theaters; family entertainment centers; wineries, breweries and tasting rooms; card rooms; zoos, and museums in all 19 counties.
CALIFORNIA — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, positive test rates, and hospitalizations throughout California, Governor Newsom today directed bars, restaurants, theaters, museums, and more, to close their indoor operations.
The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, after which the state will reevaluate the situation.
As we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend, California is recommending that counties with mandatory closures cancel firework shows, and is reminding all Californians that they should not gather with people they do not live with and avoid crowds. Additionally, all parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will be closed for the upcoming weekend. In counties that close local beaches, the State will follow suit and close state beaches. Other state parks will remain open, with measures in place to reduce visitation and limit overcrowding.
“California is seeing the virus spreading at alarming rates in many parts of the state, and we are taking immediate action to slow the spread of the virus in those areas,” said Governor Newsom. “We bent the curve in the state of California once, and we will bend the curve again. But we’re going to have to be tougher, and that’s why we are taking this action today.”
Newsom and other public health officials have largely attributed the recent spike in cases to people ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing protocols. The governor also expressed concerns about gatherings of friends and extended families during the Independence Day weekend, urging people to limit such gatherings to those who share a household.
In addition to mandating the closure of all bars in the 19 counties, the state has ordered the closing of indoor operations for restaurants; movie theaters; family entertainment centers; wineries, breweries and tasting rooms; card rooms; and zoos and museums.
“Your Board of Supervisors discussed the possibility of new restrictions, and while we’re disappointed in the mandate, it’s not entirely surprising based on our County’s spike in cases and hospitalizations,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We simply have to do better in the fight against this virus. It is still not the time to get together with friends and extended families. And wearing masks while in public really has to become second nature.”
Latest Stats
12,746 Confirmed Cases (up 1.6% from the previous day)
258 Deaths (up 2.0% from the previous day)
146,306 Tested (up 4.7% from the previous day)
For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile
tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.
ADS
Latest News
CA bars, dining rooms, and other businesses ordered to close amid surge in COVID-19 cases
The governor imposed the restrictions on indoor activities in advance of the July 4 holiday weekend. Over the past 14...
MCEC Signs Dominick Reyes as Chief Brand Ambassador
HIGH DESERT, Calif. VVNG.com) — If you currently reside in the high desert, then chances are you have heard of...
Police searching for additional suspects in felony vandalism of GEO Facility in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said two additional suspects were arrested for felony vandalism during the June 7th protest at...
Victorville City 4th of July Fireworks Display Starts at 9PM
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City Of Victorville Fireworks Display will go on, however, things will be different due to...
UPDATE: Mr. Jones has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Mr. Jones has been located and is safe. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed to locate...
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News1 week ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News2 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News2 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News2 weeks ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening