Burrtec Waste Provides Uninterrupted Service Through COVID-19 Crisis

FONTANA, CA (March 27, 2020) – Burrtec Waste is committed to continuing to serve customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a community partner in the region, we will maintain trash and recycling collection every day,” said Cole Burr, the company’s President and CEO.

As an essential public service that remains operational, the company has taken steps to protect employees and customers from COVID-19 and is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize potential transmission.

Customers are encouraged to use alternatives to in-person bill payments by using Burrtec office drop boxes, U.S. mail, or going online at burrtec.com. Customer service representatives remain available by phone to answer questions and address concerns.

“Waste collection is an essential service, especially during these difficult times when people don’t need one more thing to worry about,” Burr said. “Our company’s mission is ‘We’ll take care of it,’ and that hasn’t changed with the current situation.”

Burrtec is continuing to work with communities it serves throughout Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Imperial counties, to provide residential and commercial recycling and solid waste services.

