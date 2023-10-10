Burglary Suspects Flee Leaving Behind Stolen Vehicle in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a residence on Kenwood Road in El Mirage on October 7th, 2023, in response to a 911 call.

A caller reported that two individuals were on their property stealing items. In response, the victim used their handgun to fire into the ground, which caused the subjects to flee.

The individuals left their vehicle behind and ran westbound from the residence. Following a records check of the vehicle, deputies discovered that it had been stolen from Los Angeles County.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Williams, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied