Burglary suspect found sitting on a couch inside a Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a burglary and found the suspect sitting on a couch inside the home.

It happened on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at about 12:09 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 15700 block of First Street for an unknown male inside the victim’s residence.

At approximately 12:16 p.m., deputies arrived on scene, made entry to the residence, and found a male sitting on a couch inside the house.

According to sheriff’s officials, a brio window at the residence was found broken along with a metal pole. The suspect identified as 30-year-old David Williams, a transient of Victorville, was detained.

Williams was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, for P.C. 459 Burglary, and P.C. 594(B)(1) Vandalism $400 or More

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com





