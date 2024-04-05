 
All NewsVictorville News

Burglary suspect found sitting on a couch inside a Victorville home

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 4, 2024 | 5:43 pmLast Updated: April 4, 2024 | 5:43 pm
Victorville Police Patrol car
(VVNG.com file photo, Hugo C. Valdez)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a burglary and found the suspect sitting on a couch inside the home.

It happened on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at about 12:09 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 15700 block of First Street for an unknown male inside the victim’s residence. 

At approximately 12:16 p.m., deputies arrived on scene, made entry to the residence, and found a male sitting on a couch inside the house. 

According to sheriff’s officials, a brio window at the residence was found broken along with a metal pole. The suspect identified as 30-year-old David Williams, a transient of Victorville, was detained.

Williams was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, for P.C. 459 Burglary, and P.C. 594(B)(1) Vandalism $400 or More

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 4, 2024 | 5:43 pmLast Updated: April 4, 2024 | 5:43 pm

More Local News

End of an Era: 99 Cents Only Stores to Permanently Close All 371 Locations

April 4, 2024

New K-10 Virtual Public Charter School Available in Victorville for the 2024-2025 School Year

April 4, 2024

Volunteer Pet Fosters Needed in the City of Victorville

April 4, 2024
sr 138 near silverwood lake reopens

SR-138 Near Silverwood to Reopen with Flagging Operations Following Severe Storm Repairs

April 3, 2024
Back to top button