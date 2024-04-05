Burglary suspect found sitting on a couch inside a Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a burglary and found the suspect sitting on a couch inside the home.
It happened on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at about 12:09 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 15700 block of First Street for an unknown male inside the victim’s residence.
At approximately 12:16 p.m., deputies arrived on scene, made entry to the residence, and found a male sitting on a couch inside the house.
According to sheriff’s officials, a brio window at the residence was found broken along with a metal pole. The suspect identified as 30-year-old David Williams, a transient of Victorville, was detained.
Williams was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, for P.C. 459 Burglary, and P.C. 594(B)(1) Vandalism $400 or More
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.