Burglary suspect arrested inside a Victorville business

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested 20-year-old burglary suspect Britney Gisselle Angulo inside a business in Victorville.

It happened on October 31, 2021, at about 10:10 am, at Popskie’s Cajun Chicken located at 13790 Bear Valley Road.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded reference to a commercial burglary with the suspect still inside.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG when deputies arrived the suspect was located inside of the business. Angulo was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for PC459 Burglary- 2nd degree and is being held on a $25,000 bail.

According to public court records, Angulo is also charged with PC594(B)(1) Felony Vandalism of $400 or more. She is scheduled for an in-custody arraignment hearing today in a Victorville courtroom.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.