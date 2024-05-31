 
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Stolen PlayStation 5 Found in Victorville

May 31, 2024 | 9:40 am
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Stolen PlayStation 5 Found in Victorville
(image: google maps)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies located stolen property and cash from a home burglary and arrested the suspect without incident, officials said.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 7:50 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a report of a burglary in the 15500 block of Fifth Street.

According to the Victorville Police Department, three suspects, including 27-year-old Mykarra Uriah Porter, forced entry into a residence and stole a PlayStation 5 and a large sum of currency.

While inside the victim’s home, Porter allegedly video called the victim, providing further evidence of the crime. Following the initial investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for Porter’s residence located in the 15000 block of Zenda Street, Victorville.

Upon serving the search warrant, deputies recovered the stolen PlayStation 5 and the large sum of currency. Porter was found inside her residence and was detained without incident.

Mykarra Uriah Porter has been arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of burglary under P.C. 459. The Victorville Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com


Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 31, 2024 | 9:40 amLast Updated: May 31, 2024 | 9:40 am

