Burglary reported at Skillet Café and several other businesses in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after multiple businesses in the community of Phelan were burglarized.

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, at precisely 6:32 am, authorities were notified that the Skillet Café in Phelan was burglarized.

Deputy K. Williams responded and discovered that Karla’s Salon and Barbershop, as well as The She Shed, had also been burglarized.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please get in touch with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. You can also remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip on 800-78CRIME (27463) or visiting www.wetip.com.

