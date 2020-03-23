Overnight burglary reported at Cricket Wireless on 7th Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating an overnight burglary at the Cricket Wireless in Victorville.

The burglary was reported at about 7:20 am, in the 14500 block of Seventh Street in Victorville on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

A photo shared on Facebook showed a large shattered window in the front and glass all over the floor.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG the suspect(s) broke the glass at the front of the business, entered the business and took property.

“The business owner was going to inventory the store and was not able to provide the exact property stolen this morning,” stated Bachman.

According to Bachman, the theft occurred sometime overnight and there are no known witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Photo by Misty Gwen Montgomery)

