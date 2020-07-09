Burger King on 7th Street in Victorville permanently closed amid COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After decades of servicing the Victor Valley community, the Burger King on Seventh Street has permanently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has already removed the signs and logos from the once-popular eatery which opened in the mid-70s along the 14200 block of Outer Seventh Street in Victorville.

In 2019, Burger King announced plans to close up to 250 low-volume locations in the coming year, according to BusinessInsider.com

The coronavirus shutdown made the already bad situation even worse as the company reported store sales declined 5.7% within the first quarter.

According to RestaurantDive.com, 53% of restaurants closed amid coronavirus have shuttered permanently, Yelp data shows.

As you might recall, VVNG reported on Cafe Rio on restaurant row in Victorville shuttering earlier this week.

