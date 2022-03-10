Bullet found lodged inside ceiling of a Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a bullet was found lodged inside the ceiling of a Victorville home.

On March 7, 2022, at 3:11 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a home in the 15000 block of Fresh Water Way, where a homeowner reported a bullet hole in one of their home’s windows.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday March 5, 2022, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Officials said it appears the bullet entered the home through a window and logged into the ceiling.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

