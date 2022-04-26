All News
Building damaged during early morning fire on Victor Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A building that’s home to a non-profit in Victorville was damaged during an early morning fire.
The fire was reported at about 3:12 am, on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the 16000 block of Victor Street. Victorville Fire responded and upon arrival, crews reported a working fire in a strip mall.
City of Victorville spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG that a second alarm and a fire investigator were requested.
“The fire was under control in approximately 40 minutes, and it was contained to the business suite of origin saving the other nearby businesses,” stated Jones.
The building is occupied by High Desert Child, Adolescent & Family Services Center, Inc. and the long-time dental office of Joseph K. Hong. Patients of the practice confirmed the dental office was not damaged by the fire.
In total, 28 firefighters and three Chief officers were committed to this incident. Jones said Rialto Fire assisted by sending medic engines to provide coverage for the City of Victorville.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
