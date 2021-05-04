Brushfire in Cajon Pass started by RV fire

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Flames from an RV fire on the northbound 15 freeway spread to nearby vegetation, sparking a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in the Cajon Pass.

At about 12:09 pm, on May 4, 2021, a gold RV pulling a pickup truck caught fire causing the driver to stop along the right shoulder of the freeway near the Kenwood exit.

Fire crews on scene reported the fire was making an uphill run and to continue the aircraft response.

San Bernardino National Forest tweeted about the incident at 12:54 pm and reported the 5-acre grass fire was burning in heavy brush just off the northbound lanes near Devore.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the no. 4, 5 and 6 lanes and are closed, prompting a Sig Alert that will last a couple of hours. CHP requested a low boy for a melted RV and an almost melted Ford Ranger.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo taken by Vincent Gonzales)

