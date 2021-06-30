Brushfire at Oak Hill Road and I-15 freeway quickly contained

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a brush fire burning near the Oak Hill Road off-ramp and the I-15 on Wednesday.

At about 1:18 pm, on June 30th crews were dispatched to a fire along the northbound shoulder of the Oak Hill Road exit. Firefighters on scene reported a quarter acre with a moderate rate of spread.

San Bernardino County Fire along with CalFire BDU arrived and quickly started to put water on the fire as they worked to keep it from jumping over the roadway.

(Photo by Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

According to a CalFire tweet, the forward rate of spread was stopped at 1/2 acre and units would remain on scene for mop-up. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

