Brush Fires Erupt Across Hesperia and Cajon Pass on Father’s Day Sunday: Update on Hesperia Fire

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 17, 2024 | 7:42 amLast Updated: June 17, 2024 | 7:48 am
Hesperia Fire
Hesperia Fire (Photo: Hugo Valdez)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Father’s Day Sunday saw several brush fires breaking out across Hesperia and Cajon Pass, keeping firefighting crews busy throughout the day and evening.

Summit Fire Near Old Dump Road

Around 2:14 PM on June 16, 2024, a brush fire ignited off Summit Valley Road near Old Dump Road in Hesperia. Quick responses from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and CAL Fire helped contain the blaze, which had spread to approximately 10 acres by 2:30 PM.

Utilizing both ground forces and an air attack, the firefighters managed to prevent significant damage to any structures in the area despite the fire’s rapid spread due to slope and wind conditions. Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions before fully reopening around 11 pm.

Summit Valley Road Fire
Summit Valley Road Fire – (Photo: Naynay Navarro)

Brook Fire in Cajon Pass

Shortly after the Summit Fire was reported, another small brush fire ignited near Lost Lake off Swarthout Canyon Rd and Cajon Blvd in the Cajon Pass. Reported at 2:32 PM, the Brook Fire was quickly addressed by San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino National Forest firefighters, and CAL Fire crews. The fire’s forward progression was halted at around 3:30 PM, with just one acre burned.

Brook Fire in Cajon Pass
Brook Fire in Cajon Pass – (Photo: Jess Ika)

Chase Fire

Later in the evening, at about 9 PM, firefighters tackled a five-acre brush fire known as the Chase Fire. This blaze occurred behind Chase Avenue and in front of Danbury Ave south of I Ave in Hesperia. Fire crews acted promptly to contain the fire, which initially threatened several homes along Danbury Ave. By 9:45 PM, the fire was surrounded by containment lines, and its forward advance was halted.

Chase Avenue Fire in Hesperia
Chase Fire – (Photo: William Holland)

Hesperia Fire: Significant Progress Made

In an update on the larger Hesperia Fire near Highway 173, an infrared flight conducted during daylight hours on Sunday allowed for more accurate mapping of the fire area. The fire has burned 1,078 acres but is now 30% contained with no growth in acreage overnight.

More Local News

Firefighting crews have made notable strides in establishing control lines around critical infrastructure, such as 500KV transmission lines and natural gas pipelines. Residents should expect visible smoke and potential smoke drift. Crews will continue to work to increase the containment percentage. SR 173 road closure remains in place from the SR 138 junction to Lake Arrowhead Rd. Evacuation warnings remain in place for Arrowhead Equestrian Estates. CalFire remains in Unified Command with San Bernardino County Fire.

Hesperia Fire
Hesperia Fire

