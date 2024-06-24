 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia NewsOak Hills

Brush fire quickly contained in West Oak Hills on Monday afternoon

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 4:36 pmLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 4:36 pm
Brush fire quickly contained in West Oak Hills on Monday afternoon

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) —  Fire crews worked efficiently to control a vegetation fire in the west Oak Hills area on Monday afternoon.

The incident, named the Sage Fire, was reported at around 1:30 pm on June 24, 2024, near Joshua Street and Alta Mesa Road.

Upon arrival, the first crews observed a half-acre fire spreading rapidly. Additionally, a downed power line posed an electrical hazard.

Brush fire quickly contained in West Oak Hills on Monday afternoon

Cal Fire and San Bernardino County Fire collaborated in a unified command to tackle the blaze, with San Bernardino Fire also providing support.

By 1:37 pm, the forward spread of the fire had been halted, and aerial support was called off. The fire was estimated to cover 2 acres.

Another incident occurred the previous Sunday at around 11:41 pm, when firefighters responded to a brush fire near Joshua Road and Muscatel Street. This fire was quickly contained and estimated to be 0.6 acres in size. Railroad activity was affected while crews continued to address hot spots.

More Local News

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 4:36 pmLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 4:36 pm

More Local News

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

June 24, 2024
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

June 24, 2024
salvation army in

Firefighters Save Salvation Army Thrift Store in Hesperia from Blaze

June 23, 2024

Gofundme Launched For Apple Valley Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 247

June 23, 2024
Back to top button