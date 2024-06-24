Brush fire quickly contained in West Oak Hills on Monday afternoon

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked efficiently to control a vegetation fire in the west Oak Hills area on Monday afternoon.

The incident, named the Sage Fire, was reported at around 1:30 pm on June 24, 2024, near Joshua Street and Alta Mesa Road.

Upon arrival, the first crews observed a half-acre fire spreading rapidly. Additionally, a downed power line posed an electrical hazard.

Cal Fire and San Bernardino County Fire collaborated in a unified command to tackle the blaze, with San Bernardino Fire also providing support.

By 1:37 pm, the forward spread of the fire had been halted, and aerial support was called off. The fire was estimated to cover 2 acres.

Another incident occurred the previous Sunday at around 11:41 pm, when firefighters responded to a brush fire near Joshua Road and Muscatel Street. This fire was quickly contained and estimated to be 0.6 acres in size. Railroad activity was affected while crews continued to address hot spots.

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation.





