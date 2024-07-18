 
Brush Fire Leads to Temporary Closure of Amargosa Road in Victorville

July 17, 2024 | 6:07 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire resulted in a temporary closure of Amargosa Road in Victorville on Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 11:00 AM on July 17, 2024, in a field along Amargosa Road near Smoke Tree Road. Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire Department responded quickly and noted that the fire covered approximately two acres, with the potential to spread to five acres.

To ensure safety while combating the fire, crews requested a full road closure of Amargosa Road. A nearby resident mentioned that a similar fire occurred in a field close to his home around three weeks ago, reportedly started by homeless individuals in the area.

Smoke from the fire drifted across the I-15 leading to some traffic delays for motorists on the freeway.

Fortunately, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.


