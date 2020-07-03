All News
Brush Fire burning along Highway 330 near Running Springs
UPDATE @ 4:00 PM – MANDATORY evacuations have been ordered for the area south of Running Springs School Road, south of Highway 18.
UPDATE @ 4:14 PM – The fire is now reported to be 50 acres with a rapid rate of spread.
—original article—-
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains is creating a plume of smoke visible from the Victor Valley.
The fire dubbed “The Mount R Fire” is burning off Forest Road 1N09 near Keller Peak and was first reported just after 3:00 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020.
As of 3:35 PM, the fire is reported to be 25-30 acres, burning to the north and the structures are about 1.5 miles out. The fire is showing rapid spread. There are multiple aircraft overhead and firefighters are doing structure defense. Additional resources are being called in.
State Route 330 is shut down between Highland Ave (SB) & Live Oak Dr (Running Springs). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
T131 departing the #MountRFire #aviation #fireaviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/Ad1XhKLrwG
— Inland K9 SAR (@InlandK9SAR) July 3, 2020
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Brush Fire burning along Highway 330 near Running Springs
UPDATE @ 4:00 PM – MANDATORY evacuations have been ordered for the area south of Running Springs School Road, south...
Adelanto Elementary School District Welcomes New Superintendent
ADELANTO, Calif. — The Adelanto Elementary School District Board of Education announced the hiring of Dr. Kennon Mitchell as their...
CHP investigating double fatal crash on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a Friday morning head-on crash that left two people dead and several...
San Bernardino County allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining space amid COVID-19
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Restaurants located within the unincorporated County of San Bernardino (including the City of Victorville) are...
Man choked, thrown to the ground during carjacking in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are actively searching for a male suspect along with a vehicle taken during a violent...
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News2 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News3 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News2 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News2 weeks ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening