Brush Fire burning along Highway 330 near Running Springs

UPDATE @ 4:00 PM – MANDATORY evacuations have been ordered for the area south of Running Springs School Road, south of Highway 18.

UPDATE @ 4:14 PM – The fire is now reported to be 50 acres with a rapid rate of spread.

As of 4:16 PM the Mountain R Fire has grown to 50 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations.

—original article—-

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains is creating a plume of smoke visible from the Victor Valley.

The fire dubbed “The Mount R Fire” is burning off Forest Road 1N09 near Keller Peak and was first reported just after 3:00 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020.

As of 3:35 PM, the fire is reported to be 25-30 acres, burning to the north and the structures are about 1.5 miles out. The fire is showing rapid spread. There are multiple aircraft overhead and firefighters are doing structure defense. Additional resources are being called in.

State Route 330 is shut down between Highland Ave (SB) & Live Oak Dr (Running Springs). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.