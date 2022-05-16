Brush fire burning along Highway 138 near Silverwood Lake in Hesperia

UPDATE @ 5:13 PM — The forward rate of spread on the “Alatar” fire has been stopped and the fire is estimated to be 8.1 acres in size. Firefighters will remain in the area for mop-up operations into the night and to ensure that no hot spots flare up.

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are currently working a brush fire near Silverwood Lake in Hesperia.

The fire was reported at about 2:00 pm, on Monday, May 16, 2022, along the 14000 block of Highway 138 near the Sushi Restaurant.

As of 2:30 pm, San Bernardino County Fire reported the fire was approximately 3 acres, with heavy fuels, a moderate rate of spread, and threatening three structures.

A command post has been set up just east of the incident. SB County Fire is in unified command. Air support has arrived and water drops have already started.

This story is developing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

