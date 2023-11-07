Brush fire along NB 15 Palmdale Road onramp in Victorville quickly knocked down

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The cause of a fire along the northbound I-15 freeway onramp Sunday afternoon in Victorville remains under investigation.

It happened on November 5, 2023, at about 4:36 p.m., at the Palmdale Road on-ramp, near the Denny’s restaurant.

Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire quickly extinguished the blaze, mitigating any potential threat to nearby structures.

About a month ago, shortly after midnight, firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Cactus Feed and Supply, Inc. Firefighters were able to knock it down and no damages were reported. Additionally, multiple dumpster fires have also been reported around the Seventh Street area.

Officials haven’t released any information on the causes of the incidents or of they are possibly related.

