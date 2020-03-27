Broken water main caused brown water in Adelanto on Thursday

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Adelanto city officials said sediment that was stirred up during a broken main caused water to come out a brownish color on Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:45 pm on March 26, 2020, a water main break resulted in a large increase of water flow velocity, surging of the system and low pressure in some areas, stated city officials.

In a Facebook post, Adelanto Mayor Gabriel Reyes said the pipe was hit by a construction crew working at a Frontier Homes job site.

By 3:00 pm the problem was isolated and a repairs to be made were arranged.

“Staff was also in the area flushing the distribution system to as this large increase in water flow velocity resulted in the stirring of some sediment in the pipes, resulting in some brown water, which is not uncommon,” stated city officials.

Staff is continuing to repair the main break and flush distribution through the night to minimize any resident’s inconvenience. If you experience brown water, please flush your hose bib outside your home until clear.

Your hose bibb, or outside spigot, is the faucet located on the exterior of your house.

