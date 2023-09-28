Brightline West ‘Near Shovel-Ready’ to Start 15 Freeway Train Construction In 2023

Victor Valley, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Private rail operator Brightline West is “near-shovel ready” to break ground on a 218-mile passenger rail service that will connect Southern California to Las Vegas, Nevada with speeds of up to 180 mph.

The company completed their first initiative in Florida, connecting riders from Miami to West Palm Beach, and finishing on Friday, September 22, 2023, with the grand opening of its new connecting stop in Orlando, Florida.

Brightline West will build on Florida’s award-winning service by connecting Las Vegas and Southern California with the first true high-speed passenger rail system in the nation.

Rending of the Apple Valley station. (Brightline West)

This all-electric high-speed rail service will include a flagship station in Las Vegas, with additional stations in Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Rancho Cucamonga.

At speeds of 186+ miles per hour and traveling along the middle of the I-15 freeway, trains will take passengers from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga in just 2 hours and 10 minutes, twice as fast as the normal drive time, the company states.

Rendering of the Rancho Cucamonga station. (Brightline West)

The Rancho Cucamonga Station will connect to Southern California’s regional Metrolink service, allowing for seamless connectivity into downtown Los Angeles and beyond.

Today, San Bernardino County Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez announced the formal adoption of a resolution to support the Brightline West Project and the State of Nevada Department of Transportation Intercity Passenger Rail Grant.

A rendering of the Las Vegas train station. (Brightline West)

On September 26, 2023, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors considered and approved a Resolution in support of the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant to the United States Department of Transportation.

“Brightline West’s Passenger Rail Project will change our County for the better. It will provide a cleaner, safer, and faster alternative to driving to and from Las Vegas. It will also foster job creation and economic growth, with over $10 Billion in economic impact and the ability to create 35,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs,” stated San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.

The program provides funding for capital projects that reduce the State of Good Repair Program backlog, improve performance, and expand or establish new intercity passenger rail service including privately operated intercity passenger rail service.

Armendarez added, “This project is very much real. I am proud to support Brightline West as it moves forward. I appreciate the support of my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors in supporting this regional project.”

Rendering of the train traveling along the median of the 15 freeway between the Victor Valley and Las Vegas. (Brightline West)

Brightline is the only private provider of modern, intercity passenger rail service in America and is leveraging public-private partnerships to make this project a reality.

In June 2023, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority received a $25 million Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant award (RAISE Grant) from the United States Department of Transportation.

Approval of this Resolution will not result in the use of additional Discretionary General Funding.

The company is expected to start construction in late 2023 and open before the LA 2028 Olympics.

