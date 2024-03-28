 
Bridge between Victorville and Apple Valley closed Thursday morning due to a fire

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 28, 2024 | 10:28 amLast Updated: March 28, 2024 | 10:32 am
1 minute read
fire under highway 18 bridge
(Photo: Karla Lorenia Chavez Cota)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fire underneath the Highway 18 bridge between Victorville and Apple Valley prompted a closure on Thursday morning.

A video shared to the Victor Valley News Facebook group showed white smoke billowing from an expansion gap in the middle of the bridge and the surrounding area.

At approximately 8:16 am, Victorville City Fire started a response to the location to determine the cause of the fire. Fire crews had to gain access to the scene by traveling along the railroad tracks.

As a precaution, deputies from the Victorville Police Department closed the bridge in both directions.

VVNG member Angie Banuelos commented in the group and said she drove through the area right as the fire started.

“A big cloud of both white and black smoke from the right side completely covered the road to almost no visibility. Everyone around came to a complete stop for a few seconds until it was clear,” she stated in her comment.

Just before 10:00 am, dispatch checked with firefighters to determine if it would be safe to reopen the bridge to traffic.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority said that Route 22 is currently on detour with the following Stops missed: Bus Stop #50309 at Stoddard Wells Rd. & River Ranch Bus Stop #50311 at Stoddard Wells Rd. & Overpass.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and information on when the road was expected to reopen was unavailable.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.


