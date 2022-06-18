Bridge between Victorville and Apple Valley closed briefly after man threatens to jump

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The D Street bridge between Victorville and Apple Valley was briefly closed Friday evening while law enforcement officers talked to a man who threatened to jump.

At about 8:00 pm, on June 17, 2022, a shirtless man climbed over the bridge railing and stood there while grabbing onto a fence post.

Officers persuade the male not to jump and to step back over. He was eventually cuffed and placed into an awaiting ambulance.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the male was transported to a hospital for evaluation. “As far as I know, he will not be arrested,” stated the spokeswoman.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1 (800) 273-8255 or visit:

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.