Bridge between Victorville and Apple Valley closed briefly after man threatens to jump
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The D Street bridge between Victorville and Apple Valley was briefly closed Friday evening while law enforcement officers talked to a man who threatened to jump.
At about 8:00 pm, on June 17, 2022, a shirtless man climbed over the bridge railing and stood there while grabbing onto a fence post.
Officers persuade the male not to jump and to step back over. He was eventually cuffed and placed into an awaiting ambulance.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the male was transported to a hospital for evaluation. “As far as I know, he will not be arrested,” stated the spokeswoman.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1 (800) 273-8255 or visit:
