Breeze Airways Announces Nonstop Service Between San Bernardino International Airport and San Francisco

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Beginning August 4, 2022, the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) will offer nonstop service to San Francisco International Aiport (SFO) with one-way fares now on sale for as low as $49 with Breeze Airways.

The companies Director of Legal Corporate Affairs, Eric Fletcher, made the public announcement on March 8, 2022, signaling a milestone in the airport’s 80-year history, marking the first-ever scheduled passenger flights.

“It’s really exciting to be announcing new daily service to SFO from San Bernardino today,” said Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman. “After many years in the industry and founding five airlines, I can’t recall ever being the debut airline at an airport before. It’s wonderful that after many years of effort, that the Norton Air Force Base has become a commercial airport.”

Located approximately 60 miles east of Los Angeles and within 30 minutes of more than two million people, the former Norton Air Force Base was converted to civilian use in 1992 and later became certified as a commercial airport by the FAA. The airport offers a full range of services and facilities to support domestic and international passenger airline service, air cargo operations, general aviation, and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) businesses.

According to the press release, ” Breeze, an airline launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, connects travelers in communities underserved by air service to the U.S. cities they want to visit most, by delivering affordable fares, state-of-the-art technology and its signature Seriously Nice™ service. Breeze will inaugurate the new SBD-SFO nonstops with Embraer E195 aircraft seating 118 passengers, with 22 seats offering extra legroom. The E195’s two-by-two seating configuration means there are no middle seats onboard.”

Fletcher’s announcement also included that fares as low as $49 one way are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.

Offering scheduled airline service to the Inland Empire region has been a goal for SBD for the past decade. The airport has maintained a passenger terminal building since 2010, serving passengers traveling on charter flights since that time.

“Breeze Airways’ announcement of daily nonstop service to SFO is a monumental moment for our inland Southern California region and our communities that have supported the base reuse effort for many years, invigorating the resurgence of true travel options for our residents, businesses, and friends and families,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President and Mayor of the nearby City of Colton.

Mayor John Valdivia of the City of San Bernardino, a SBD Commissioner and the Inland Valley Development Agency Co-Chairperson (a partner special district of SBD) commented, “The daily service will have incredibly positive economic impacts for the Inland Empire, infusing up to $57 million annually into our region through exciting new aviation careers such as ticketing and gate agents, ground handlers, TSA employees, flight attendants and pilots, aircraft mechanics, and concessionaires.”

The San Bernardino–San Francisco flight service details follow:

Flight Number City Pair Departs Arrives MX 602 SBD-SFO 08:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m. MX 603 SFO-SBD 10:10 a.m. 11:40 a.m. (Flights operate daily. All times are local. SBD-SFO flight time is 90 minutes.)



“SBD and partners have worked hard to achieve this milestone in our airport’s history, and our region deserves this outcome.” Navarro continued. “We are proud of SBD’s current staff who are helping us make history, and appreciate their efforts to get us ready for scheduled passenger service beginning in August. SBD’s convenient location means local residents and business owners can book a low-fare flight on Breeze Airways from SBD to SFO and avoid sitting in gridlocked traffic.”

“I thank and applaud Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman and his management team for their investments and confidence in SBD International Airport and for bringing their low-cost service to our fast-growing region,” said SBD Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs.

