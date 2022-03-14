BREAKING: Two fires miles apart visible across the Victor Valley, air assistance requested in Oro Grande

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Black smoke from two unrelated fires were visible across the Victor Valley early Monday afternoon.

The first fire broke out in a recycling yard located in Hesperia near Catalpa Street and Santa Fe Avenue West at 12:35 p.m.

San Bernardino County arrived on scene and located multiple vehicles on fire inside the yard of the facility, and the fire was contained to the area.

A second larger fire was reported 10 minutes later at approximately 12:45 p.m. on the 14700 block of Heritage Way in Oro Grande.

(Gabriel Espinoza)

That fire was determined to be a brush fire involving at least 3 acres.

According to the landowner, Linda, the fire happened after a small pile of debris caught fire.

San Bernardino County Fire described the fire as growing at a moderate rate of spread.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

@ 1:10 p.m., firefighters have requested air assistance to the area to drop water on the fire.

@2:10 p.m., air support has been conducting water drops on the head of the fire. more resources have been called in for structure protection. High winds continue to drive fire in the directions of a home on Sunflower Lane. Fire is estimated at 10-15 acres.

@3:30 p.m., the fire is at 80 acres, with 0% containment and 20 structures threatened.

@5:00 p.m., Fire crews are continuing to make progress on the #HeritageFire which remains at approximately 100 acres with 0% containment. Evacuations remain in place south of Melrose Ave to Roy Rogers Dr between Bryman Rd and the Mojave river bottom. Fire assets will remain in place tonight with fresh resources arriving tomorrow morning.

