BREAKING: Triple murder suspect Phillip Williamson arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A triple murder suspect on the run for nearly a year is officially in police custody, according to jail records.

Sheriff’s officials have not released details into the arrest of 38-year-old Phillip Williamson. However, according to unverified reports Williamson was at a taco stand in Mexico when he was recognized.

Phillip Williamson has been on the run since August 30, 2019, when he killed Brandi Jones, 35, and drove her lifeless body in the backseat of her Hyundai to a home in the 20000 block of Wisconsin Street in Apple Valley.

Williamson allegedly drove to the location searching for the homeowner’s son who was not home. An already enraged Phillip robbed the elderly homeowner for a gun and $400, officials confirmed.

Several days later on September 3rd, sheriff’s officials found two more deceased victims inside of a residence next to an antique shop in Hesperia. The victims were identified as Jason Culberson, 43, and Melissa Graetz 37.

Homicide detectives confirmed Williamson was responsible for all three of the deaths.

According to booking logs, Williamson is being held on a $1 million bail and is charged with PC211 Robbery, PC30305(A)Prohibited from Owning Ammunition, PC459 Burglary, PC 187 (A) Murder, and PC PC29800(A) Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is scheduled for preliminary arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on August 21, 2020.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

